Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Calderdale’s longest-running cafes has been hit by a fire.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called to Cafe On’t Front, on New Road in Hebden Bridge, late last night.

The owners say they are “absolutely devastated” and have posted photos showing the blaze and damage it wreaked inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added so much “love, money, time and hard work” has been put into the cafe.

The fire at Cafe On't Front in Hebden Bridge

"We have no idea when we will be in a position to open our doors for breakfast again but we will be back just as soon as we possibly can and hope you will all come back and support us through this most difficult time for our little business – possibly the longest-running cafe in Hebden Bridge,” they posted.

Customers have been expressing their dismay, with one posting: “I’m so sorry. I love your cafe.”

Another posted: “Your cafe is one of my favourite places.”

And one said: “Devastated for you all.”