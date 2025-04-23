Hebden Bridge fire: Blaze leaves owners of one of Calderdale's longest-running cafes 'absolutely devastated'
Crews were called to Cafe On’t Front, on New Road in Hebden Bridge, late last night.
The owners say they are “absolutely devastated” and have posted photos showing the blaze and damage it wreaked inside.
They added so much “love, money, time and hard work” has been put into the cafe.
"We have no idea when we will be in a position to open our doors for breakfast again but we will be back just as soon as we possibly can and hope you will all come back and support us through this most difficult time for our little business – possibly the longest-running cafe in Hebden Bridge,” they posted.
Customers have been expressing their dismay, with one posting: “I’m so sorry. I love your cafe.”
Another posted: “Your cafe is one of my favourite places.”
And one said: “Devastated for you all.”