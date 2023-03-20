Bluemoose Books is a regional winner of the accolade which is part of the The British Book Awards.

The Hebden Bridge publisher was founded by Kevin and Hetha Duffy in 2006 and has garnered a number of awards over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluemoose Books said: “17 Years ago Heth and I re-mortgaged our house to start Bluemoose. We wanted to find great new voices that weren't being heard and put their stories into readers' hands.

Bluemoos Books

“Thank you to all those librarians and booksellers who have championed our books. Magic.”

Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “We are delighted by the ten Small Press winners, selected for their excellence, their vision and their tenaciousness in the face of some really tricky trading conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What is not said enough is how these presses are also out-competing their bigger brethren, publishing ahead of the market, sustaining and growing sales, and taking home plenty of book prizes to boot.

"This is a thriving sector of the book business and one we should all look to and celebrate. Congratulations all.”

Kevin Duffy of Bluemoose Books

The ten regional and country winners are now in contention for the overall Small Press of the Year Award, announced at The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad