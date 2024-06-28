Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Calderdale’s most famous music venue could be about to start sharing part of its building with a sport and fitness club.

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, onHolme Street, is widely known as an established concert venue.

Housed on the top floor of the building, it has host many artists including Patti Smith, Idles, Julian Cope, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Ash, Richard Hawley and Scritti Politti.

Now Josie McNamara, of Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy (NPBA), has applied for planning permission to change the use of parts of the building’s ground floor.

The academy is the first boxing club in the UK led by women, with a goal of providing access to boxing and exercise to anyone, say supporting papers.

The application seeks permission to change its use from its current mixed designation as a hall and meeting place for community use to a different mixed use which would retain community usage but also allow it to be used for indoor sport, recreation and fitness.

The club says: “This change of use application and our application to Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ Community Ownership Fund presents a unique opportunity to engage the entire building in serving every aspect of local community life – from sports and culture to community cohesion.”

The club has consulted people over the last year about its plans in several ways, including a digital survey, a face-to-face survey with young people, and an “open doors” public consultation.

According to supporting documents, the application has been well received, while also seeking to address concerns about practical issues, including interfering with the music venue.

The application is also supported by Hebden Royd Town Council, who believe the club - currently based two or three miles outside town - will benefit all ages.

The council’s letter of support says: “As a rare female-led club, NPBA and its activities for women, girls, men and boys and for LGBTQ+ people, has an excellent reputation, and the club has well established links with other youth groups in the area.