Here are 19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years, according to Courier readers

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 15:15 BST
There are a number of shops that residents have loved and lost in Halifax over the years.

We asked Halifax Courier readers which ones they missed the most and here are some of the ones they picked.

Here are 19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years, according to Halifax Courier readers Photo: Submit

Topshop/Topman went into administration in late 2020 and the shop in Woolshops was closed.

Topshop/Topman went into administration in late 2020 and the shop in Woolshops was closed. Photo: Google Street View

Many readers shared that a shop they miss from Halifax's high street is Woolworths. Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and if pick n mix wasn't your thing there were plenty of other things on offer.

Many readers shared that a shop they miss from Halifax's high street is Woolworths. Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and if pick n mix wasn't your thing there were plenty of other things on offer. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

A number of readers said that they miss Bradley's Records from the high street. The shop was located at the bottom of Halifax Borough Market.

A number of readers said that they miss Bradley's Records from the high street. The shop was located at the bottom of Halifax Borough Market. Photo: sb

