We asked Halifax Courier readers which ones they missed the most and here are some of the ones they picked.
1. NHEC-06-03-24-Lost shops-YORupload.jpg
Here are 19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years, according to Halifax Courier readers Photo: Submit
2. Topshop
Topshop/Topman went into administration in late 2020 and the shop in Woolshops was closed. Photo: Google Street View
3. Woolworths
Many readers shared that a shop they miss from Halifax's high street is Woolworths. Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and if pick n mix wasn't your thing there were plenty of other things on offer. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Bradley's Records
A number of readers said that they miss Bradley's Records from the high street. The shop was located at the bottom of Halifax Borough Market. Photo: sb