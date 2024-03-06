Here are 19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years, according to Halifax Courier readers

There are a number of shops that we have loved and lost in Halifax over the years.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jul 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 08:15 GMT

We asked Halifax Courier readers which ones they missed the most and here are some of the ones they picked.

37 pictures looking back at nights out in Halifax town centre back 2006

These 41 photos will take you right back to a night out in Halifax in 2013

35 Calderdale pubs which we have loved and lost over the years

Here are 19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years, according to Halifax Courier readers

1. NHEC-06-03-24-Lost shops-YORupload.jpg

Here are 19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years, according to Halifax Courier readers Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Topshop/Topman went into administration in late 2020 and the shop in Woolshops was closed.

2. Topshop

Topshop/Topman went into administration in late 2020 and the shop in Woolshops was closed. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Many readers shared that a shop they miss from Halifax's high street is Woolworths. Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and if pick n mix wasn't your thing there were plenty of other things on offer.

3. Woolworths

Many readers shared that a shop they miss from Halifax's high street is Woolworths. Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and if pick n mix wasn't your thing there were plenty of other things on offer. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
A number of readers said that they miss Bradley's Records from the high street. The shop was located at the bottom of Halifax Borough Market.

4. Bradley's Records

A number of readers said that they miss Bradley's Records from the high street. The shop was located at the bottom of Halifax Borough Market. Photo: sb

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale