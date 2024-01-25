Here's when the new Clip n Climb location in Halifax opens and how you can win tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Clip ‘n Climb, which is set to open next month as part of Galactic Golf in the town centre, will offer 18 individual climbing challenges including the Ladder, the Skyscraper and Speed Climb, where challengers test themselves against the clock.

The opening date for the venue is set for Friday, February 9.

A new Clip ‘n Climb centre is coming to Halifax this year.

Four of the challenges are designed for two climbers including one where climbers can race each other face to face, plus there’s the Vertical Drop Slide.

The facility uses Belay Mate, an innovative and fool-proof safety mechanism that provides 100 per cent safety for climbers when connected to an Auto Belay. This is used on all climbs.

A safety briefing is carried out for climbers before each session, with fully trained staff providing assistance for climbers when needed.

The Halifax Courier has teamed up with the new Clip ‘n Climb, opening in February as part of Galactic Golf in Halifax, to give away five pairs of VIP tickets.

Each ticket includes a standard climbing session with added drop slide, a reusable Clip ‘n Climb water bottle and a standard sized drink of your choice.

To enter, answer the following question – Name one of the climbing challenges that will be on offer at Clip ‘n Climb.

Email your answer, along with your name, email address and telephone number, to [email protected] by 12pm on January 29.

All normal National World competition rules apply.