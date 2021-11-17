Huddersfield Giants sign record sponsor deal with Brighouse firm

Huddersfield Giants club ambassador, Eorl Crabtree and Venari CEO, Oliver North.

The Huddersfield Giants has announced its new main sponsor and the biggest commercial deal in the club’s history with the Venari Group and will be the new main partner for the 2022 season and beyond.

It comes as the club aims to make huge strides forward both on and off the field, with the deal being the largest in the Giants’ club history.

Club ambassador, Eorl Crabtree, who spearheaded negotiations with Venari CEO, Oliver North, said: “Venari is a local company that has demonstrated a desire and relentlessness to grow in size, quality and innovation during the toughest times in memory which, for me, makes them a perfect fit with the Giants who share an almost identical ambition.

“Just about every ambulance on the roads of every corner of Yorkshire are manufactured by these guys, and the work they’re doing with Ford Motor Company with firefighting vehicles and ambulances is genuinely revolutionary.

“Every time I visit Venari HQ it looks to be growing and improving which is exactly how I feel with the Giants at the moment, making us a perfect fit.”

The new Huddersfield Giants kit – supplied by PlayerLayer – will be released in the coming weeks as the club continues to focus on their exciting ambitions for the new term.

Venari Group CEO, Oliver North, said: “To be the main brand associated with the Huddersfield Giants fills us all with an immense amount of pride, and we’re all excited to cheer on the Giants in the new Super League season with what I feel will be a hugely strengthened presence.

“The visual link between local sport and a local business driving local employment, together with the extensive work we continue to do with the Huddersfield Giants Community Trust charity, is a very powerful message which hopefully shows our customers that we’re more than just a manufacturer.”

The sponsorship by Venari follows a £15,000 donation to the Huddersfield Giants’ Community Trust’s (HGCT) brand-new multi-sensory room, which covers the costs of a member of staff – supporting local dementia sufferers.

Giants’ managing director, Richard Thewlis, said: “This is magnificent and welcome news for both the Huddersfield Giants and the game as a whole. Eorl and the entire team here have worked tirelessly to significantly increase our brand value in difficult times and with this announcement now made we can push forward with great confidence underpinned by a local company who share our ambitious plans for growth. There will be more such announcements to be made in the coming days ahead of our formal partners launch in early December.”