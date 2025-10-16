A well-loved Halifax town centre business which shut in August has announced its return.

Retro games arcade Blast From the Past is coming back by setting up a temporary home at Pages N’ Pixels and Just Gaia in The Woolshops.

Owner Ryan Pearson announced in the summer that the arcade in The Piece Hall would be closing because of several factors including constant rising costs and a dramatic drop in footfall.

Scores of people took to social media to share their dismay at the news, with one describing Blast From the Past as “a jewel in the crown of The Piece Hall” and others travelling from far and wide to visit.

Open for a limited time in The Woolshops, the business will be “bigger and better than ever”, said Ryan.

It will be open from tomorrow (Friday, October 17) and will be running public sessions on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays but is also available to book for private events.

To book a place at the arcade, visit https://blast-from-the-past-arcade.sumupstore.com/

Ryan – an avid arcade games fan who filled their living room with pinball, Space Invaders and Pac-Man machines – opened up their collection to the people of Calderdale by moving it to The Piece Hall in 2022.

Their aim was to preserve arcade gaming and share the joy of playing with younger generations.

Ryan is an encyclopaedia when it comes to arcade games and is full of fascinating facts and knowledge.

"If you've ever visited me at Blast from the Past you'll know how difficult it is to explain or show in photos just how incredible and fun it really is here, and now it's even better,” they posted.

"It's somewhere you have to visit to understand how absolutely awesome this place is and what a unique experience it is to come here!

"I can't wait to welcome you all back to the arcade! I know just how much this place means to so many of you and I really think you're just going to absolutely love this new setup, it's better than it's ever been!”

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].