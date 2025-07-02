"Incredibly proud" - Sowerby Bridge restaurant celebrates three accolades at Yorkshire and North East Curry Awards
The business was named Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year for West Yorkshire before going on to be the overall winner, as well as receving the outstanding achievement award in the Chef of the Year Voter’s Choice category.
The restaurant was also named Yorkshire Curry Champion of the Year in the British Curry Championship category.
They are the latest in a long line of awards for the business, including Best Indian Establishment at the Food Awards England 2022 and Critic’s Choice Indian Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Award 2023 amongst others.
Owner Mohammed Rafiq said: “I am deeply humbled to receive a hat-trick of awards.
"This is a true reflection of the hard work of my team and the unwavering support of our loyal customers.
"I’m incredibly proud that Kiplings continues to be recognised not only for our authentic cuisine but also for our commitment to celebrating the richness of the curry industry.”