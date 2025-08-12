Indie Yorkshire book shops: 'I am mourning' says owner of Calderdale tourist town book shop shutting for good

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
One of Calderdale’s independent book shops is closing down.

The Crooked Nook, on Crown Street in Hebden Bridge, has announced it will shut at the end of this month.

Its owner has posted that “the time has come”.

"After much soul-searching (and a few good cries), I’ve decided that The Crooked Nook will be closing its doors on August 29,” says a post on the shop’s Facebook page.

The shop will close at the end of the month

"This space has been full of magic, love and community, and I’m so grateful to every one of you who’s supported it.

"I've had an absolutely amazing three years, I've learned so much, met some of the most amazing people and grown as a person beyond recognition.

"With your help we've supported some fantastic causes and become a safe space for all.

"But the time has come for me to practice what I preach and to honour my health, my needs and mine and my family’s future.”

placeholder image
The owner says she will now focus on tarot, which she will offer The Hermit in Hebden Bridge and online.

"I’m also turning my focus toward art, writing, and meaningful magical projects, activism and storytelling,” she said.

"This isn’t an end, it’s a transformation.

"Thank you so, so much to everyone who has supported me in any way and to everyone who loves the shop.

"We will be having a sale, including all of our decorations and furniture which I know so many of you love, so if there's something you'd like, you have a couple of weeks!

"I am mourning, of course, but I know it's the right decision and I can't wait to see what we create next.”

