A book shop team have issued a plea to customers as they say shops in their Calderdale town are closing every week – and they do not want to be next.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post from Crooked Books, on Crown Street in Hebden Bridge, stresses it has no plans to close but says “everyone is struggling”.

The shop, which specialises in magical, nature and witchcraft books, has posted: “Everyone is struggling and shops in Hebden are closing weekly.

"We really don’t want to be next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crooked Books is in Hebden Bridge

"We took £35 on Sunday - usually our busiest day apart from Saturday. Expenses are £1,500 plus a month, not including any stock.

"We can’t afford more stock so we’re making everything from scratch until supplies run out and we can get more.

"We’re immensely grateful for the community we have built, and don’t want to see that go.

"We know how lucky we are. Huge thank you to everyone who supports us

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We try to stay positive online but we don’t want to suddenly close without even warning you all that it’s possible.

"We have NO PLANS to close and will do whatever we can to stop that happening.”

The store says customers considering buying any book can use the link https://uk.bookshop.org/shop/crookedbooks and Crooked Books will receive 30 per cent – only five per cent less than people buying in store.

The team also offer remote tarot reading.

"Alternatively, visit us and buy something in store! Even a spell candle, card or crystal really helps,” the store has posted.