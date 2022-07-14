Insurance claims business opens Halifax office with plans to create new jobs in the area

Already operating from their Head Office located in Wilmslow, the new office opened in May 2022 and creating an initial 20 new jobs to Halifax locals, with plans to increase to 50 over the course of the year

The new office is located in Holroyd Mill, Dean Clough and situated within easy reach of Halifax town centre.

Andy Whatmough, Managing Director said “We’re thrilled to be expanding to the bustling town of Halifax. The town has a very strong insurance community already, and we’re hoping to strengthen that by continuing our business growth in the town. This new office will increase our capability and scope, and by increasing our geographical footprint we can mitigate our business risk of operating in a sole location.”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new office is located in Holroyd Mill, Dean Clough and situated within easy reach of Halifax town centre.

The company are eager to provide new opportunities to local people. Currently employing a team of 150 people in Cheshire, S&G Response look to expand this further with employment opportunities in Halifax. The automotive specialist company was provided with the ‘Best Company’ accreditation in 2020 along with being recognised in the “Top 75 North West” companies to work for. They also are part of the Institute of Customer Service and hold the Gold standard from Investors in People.

Anne Pass, Head of HR said “We are initially looking to secure a further 30 new team members to join our motor claims department this summer. However, our business is growing rapidly, and we feel this will increase at a controlled pace towards the end of the year. We’re keen to attract local applicants from within a 10-mile radius, and the office is perfectly located close to the town centre and all public transportation, which is beneficial for locals and our company’s carbon footprint!”