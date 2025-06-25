Is Halifax's River Island to close? Fashion retailer announces closure of 33 stores

River Island has confirmed it will close 33 UK stores – but is Halifax on the list?

The clothing retailer has announced it will shut 33 shops across the UK and reduce the rents at 71 others as part of a restructuring plan.

Despite being named on an “incorrect list”, Halifax’s store, located at Woolshops, is not set to close.

River Island Halifax at Woolshops. Picture: Google Street View

Ben Lewis, CEO of River Island said: “River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street. However the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs.

"The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

“We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability. Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island’s future as a profitable retail business.

"We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum.”

The full list of stores set to close is:

• Beckton

• Bangor Bloomfield

• Wrexham

• Edinburgh Princes Street

• Hereford

• Surrey Quays

• Didcot

• Sutton Coldfield

• Aylesbury

• Burton-Upon-Trent

• Northwich

• Taunton

• Workington

• Falkirk

• Cumbernauld

• Kirkcaldy

• Gloucester

• Hartlepool

• Brighton

• Lisburn

• Norwich

• Oxford

• Poole

• Kilmarnock

• Hanley

• Barnstaple

• Grimsby

• Leeds Birstall Park

• Rochdale

• Great Yarmouth

• St Helens

• Stockton On Tees

• Perth