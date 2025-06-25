Deftones at The Piece Hall: 14 photos and setlist from last night's Deftones gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

18 photos and setlist from last night's Deftones gig at Halifax's Piece Hallplaceholder image
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Jun 2025, 08:38 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 09:30 BST
Deftones delighted their fans with an explosive performance at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The sell-out headline show in the historic Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard was the GRAMMY Award winning US band’s first UK appearance since 2022.

It was also the perfect warm-up for Deftones appearances at Glastonbury’s ‘Other Stage’ on Saturday and their massive headline show at London’s Crystal Palace stadium on Sunday.

Torrential rain greeted the band as they walked onto stage, but a capacity 6,000 did not care at all as Deftones launched into an incendiary, hit-packed set.

The Californian superstars performed songs from across their near-30-year career before an encore of Minerva, Bored and 7 Words.

Here’s the full setlist

  • Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)
  • My Own Summer (Shove It)
  • Diamond Eyes
  • Tempest
  • Swerve City
  • Feiticeira
  • Digital Bath
  • You've Seen The Butcher
  • Rocket Skates
  • Sextape
  • Around The Fur
  • Headup
  • Rosemary
  • Hole in the Earth
  • Change (In the House of Flies)
  • Genesis
  • -------------
  • Minerva
  • Bored
  • 7 Words

Hi Vis brilliantly opened the night. They will also open the show for Deftones at Crystal Palace, alongside fellow special guests Weezer.

This summer’s record breaking TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 series continues on Thursday (June 26) with Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis.

Deftones delighted their fans with an explosive performance at The Piece Hall

Deftones delighted their fans with an explosive performance at The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Hi Vis brilliantly opened the night. They will also open the show for Deftones at Crystal Palace, alongside fellow special guests Weezer. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

The sell-out headline show in the historic Halifax venue's open-air courtyard was the GRAMMY Award winning US band's first UK appearance since 2022. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Deftones delighted their fans with an explosive performance at The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

