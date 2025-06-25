Deftones at The Piece Hall: 14 photos and setlist from last night's Deftones gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

The sell-out headline show in the historic Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard was the GRAMMY Award winning US band’s first UK appearance since 2022.

It was also the perfect warm-up for Deftones appearances at Glastonbury’s ‘Other Stage’ on Saturday and their massive headline show at London’s Crystal Palace stadium on Sunday.

Torrential rain greeted the band as they walked onto stage, but a capacity 6,000 did not care at all as Deftones launched into an incendiary, hit-packed set.

The Californian superstars performed songs from across their near-30-year career before an encore of Minerva, Bored and 7 Words.

Here’s the full setlist

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Diamond Eyes

Tempest

Swerve City

Feiticeira

Digital Bath

You've Seen The Butcher

Rocket Skates

Sextape

Around The Fur

Headup

Rosemary

Hole in the Earth

Change (In the House of Flies)

Genesis

-------------

Minerva

Bored

7 Words

Hi Vis brilliantly opened the night. They will also open the show for Deftones at Crystal Palace, alongside fellow special guests Weezer.

This summer’s record breaking TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 series continues on Thursday (June 26) with Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis.

