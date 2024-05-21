Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restaurant owners in Calderdale say times are tough and that more eateries in the borough will close before the end of the year.

Pride and Provenance, Anatolia, Astronomer and 22 The Square have all shut down in Calderdale so far in 2024, as well as the Fuel Shack cafe.

And owners say the combination of rising costs and customers having less dispoable income is putting other restaurants in danger, too.

"I think over the next 12 to 24 months, a lot of these staff-run restaurants owned not by restauranteurs, but by people who've come into the industry thinking it's easy to operate within, it's not, and I think they'll lose a lot," says Robert Greenwood, owner and head chef at Denmans in Shelf.

Robert Greenwood at Denmans restaurant, Shelf.

"My family have been operating restaurants and bars in Hipperholme, Shelf and Northowram since 1995 so we've a pretty good forecast of it.

"When we opened The Yorkshireman, there was us, Brooks Restaurant in Brighouse and Bentleys, which was two doors down from where I am now.

"Now there's all sorts, the market's a bit flooded with offerings and restaurants and bits and bobs.

"There was less choice for people, which made your establishment busier because you were one of only a few.

Kelly Owen, owner of Hardie's tapas bar in Todmorden

"I wouldn't want to be a town centre establishment, I wouldn't want to be in Halifax from the horror stories you hear of the bills and the rates.

"You go into Halifax now and there's no high street anymore, it's not the nicest of environments.

"I think Halifax will lose a few more before it's done.

"I think the original owner-operators will survive because we can go down to a skeleton staff, work harder than we have ever done before, earn a bit less but keep going.

"Owner-operated establishments are quite few and far between now.

"I own it, I do social media, the cleaning, the cooking, you name it.

"It's me and my mother than run it predominantly and we have a couple of ad-hoc staff as and when.

"Luckily, we're very small, we're only 30 seats so we can get away with it and survive on not a lot.

"I'd rather be earning more money and thinking I could myself a new Range Rover but I don't think that's going to be happening over the next couple of years!"

Matt Barton, owner of the Copper Cow in Sowerby Bridge, thinks more restaurants in Calderdale will be at risk of closure before the end of the year.

"I can't see a curtailment of how much things are costing, everyone's wages are up, and quite rightly so because of how much more expensive everything is," he says.

"But as a sector, our running costs, utilities, overheads are spiralling without any real hope of them being brought back into line.

"Food costs are going through tthe roof, duty and tax on alcohol aren't slowing down, and if they are getting any release it's only going to producers, and that's not being passed on to people like myself."

Michael Ricci, who owns Ricci's Place in Halifax town centre with his wife Olivia, also fears there will be more closures.

"I'm sure there will be, but I don't think it's anything anyone wants to happen, there's a point where rents are rising, there's the rates, staffing costs, the raw products, everything's going up," he says.

"And there's only so much you can increase in terms of menus, cut backs.

"There's certain ones out there that are good at what they do and are surviving, but there's a lot more being taken out of the pot now with the costs involved in running restaurants or being involved in hospitality."

Kelly Owen, of Hardie's tapas restaurant in Todmorden, wouldn't be surprised if there are futher casaulties.

"No, not at all," she says. "We're coming up to the summer now so hopefully things should pick up.

"If we have a good summer it might save a few of us but if we don't, it's going to be tricky."

Denmans owner Robert says running costs have had a huge impact on his business.

"It hasn't been too bad up until April and then Bank Holidays are always a killer for us, it does take a lot of our custom away, I think because there's only so much money around these days," he says.

"We're OK but I don't think we'll break any records for the next couple of years and I don't think any restaurant in the area will be doing the customers they should be, just because of the current climate.

"The price of everything's going up, which we're trying to stand the best we can but our suppliers are getting more expensive, the cost of gas and electricity is going through the roof and it all adds up I'm afraid."

Robert says customers tell him they would like to come out more but they can't afford it.

"The new one that's become a thing is babysittters, they're paying someone £30 or £40 quid for a couple of hours' babysitting because they won't do it for any less," he says.

Copper Cow owner Matt says it's getting harder to remain profitable.

"it's markedly down on previous years, previous quarters," he says on his level of trade.

"Footfall's lower, spend-per-head's kept up a bit but that's purely by the fact that things cost more money.

"People are buying less but having to spend the same amount of money."

Matt says this is down to people having less money in the pockets due to the cost-of-living crisis.

"It makes it tough for people to go out all the time.

"Long gone are the days of the three pound pint, you're looking at five, six pounds in this area, but if you go into a city centre you're looking at well over six quid a pint.

"It's just not viable for people to be able to socialise in the same way they used to."

Hardie's owner Kelly also says things are tough at the moment.

"People don't have as much disposable income and we tend to be the first thing dies off and we get zero support from councils, government, anybody. Zero support, so it's really hard."

Kelly says there are things that could be done to help though.

"Raising the ceiling on VAT and changing the ceiling on VAT for small businesses - I strongly believe that those places that have closed, if the VAT ceiling was different, wouldn't have closed," she says.

"That's the thing that puts the biggest pressure on me. You couldn't run a successful business without reaching that threshold, because it's so low.

"But then you're absolutely knackered if you do.

"More locally, it would definitely be helpful if they looked into parking around local areas and instead of removing parking, maybe looking into helping with equipment so we can extend the business and employ more people.

"There's loads of things that local councils can do but we literally get no information or support.

"You're out there on your own."

It's a view shared by Matt from the Copper Cow.

"I'd like to see the hospitality industry supported the same way it is in other European countries," he says.

"Especially with things like the VAT rate, we pay a huge amount more for VAT in the UK as a sector than our European counterparts.

"In France, Germany, Spain, you're looking at anywhere between five and ten per cent, whereas we've been paying 20 per cent for a long time.

"It's been at 17.5, which was a nice bit if VAT relief, and the government knew that's what the sector needed when we came out of Covid and they gave us that break, which helped a lot of businesses bounce back.

"But then to just whack the rates back but and see all of our costs spiral and then not do anything else about it, it's just not sustainable."

Ricci's co-owner Michael says business is brisk but that he won't get complacent.

"We're always striving to improve what we're doing," he says.

"It is difficult out there, the industry's hard, the market's hard, costs are rising.

"Anybody who does have to close and shut the doors, it's something they don't do lightly and it's hard for them.

"It's happening every week, not just now and again, and it doesn't matter who you are or where you are.

"The industry's been hit hard, staffing is a massive problem, and it's not going to get any better.

"All we can do is just keep working hard and keep trying to be on top of things.

"Thankfully, at the moment, we're OK, we're busy but we don't take that for granted."

He added: "We've had our not-so-good times, we've made mistakes over the years but you learn from them.

"It's all down to reputation, we're well known, we've been here a long time but that doesn't mean to say you'll outlive other restaurants that come along.

"You have to keep changing and trying to reinvent, we're constantly looking at ways we can become better.

"We don't always get it right but we do care and we do give it our all."

Kelly opened Hardie's three years ago and says the last six months have been the toughest period.

"Beause of all the increases in the utilities, it's really tough," she says.

"But we are going strong, we've got no plans to close, we've got some lovely regulars and some new faces, we've got a new head chef.

"So we're doing what I consider to be all the right things to keep us open, but it's tough."

"People are still coming out and people still want to enjoy themselves," says Matt from the Copper Cow, "it's just so expensive for people to do it these days.

"I think people's attitude's to going out is that it's just hideously expensive.