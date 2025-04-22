Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vandals have wreaked thousands of pounds worth of damage at a Halifax town centre pub.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night-time attack saw all of the mullioned and stained glass windows at The Royal Oak on Clare Road smashed.

Landlord Eddie Rodgers described the damage as “totally soul-destroying”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He posted: “This will cost thousands and thousands to repair.

Smashed windows at The Royal Oak in Halifax

"We are a small business employing seven people, just about to face our busiest weekend of the year after a slow, cold winter.”

"It’s totally soul-destroying.”

The pub has been open as usual since the attack on Wednesday night, with Mr Rodgers saying: “We will not let thugs shut us down.”

People have been rallying round to show their support, with fellow Halifax town centre pub The Grayston Unity, on Horton Street, encouraging people to visit The Royal Oak, and some people even offering to contribute to repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smashed windows at The Royal Oak in Halifax

And FC Halifax Town’s assistant manager Andy Cooper has donated a ball signed by the team’s first and second team players to be given away to help raise repair funds.

Mr Rodgers posted on Saturday that he had been overwhelmed by the support shown.

"Yesterday, literally dozens and dozens of new faces visited our pub to show support. We were rammed throughout the day and evening, with many offering money to chip in with the costs of repair.

“The support on social media has also been breathtaking.”

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.