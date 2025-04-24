'I've missed it deeply': Owner of Calderdale restaurant devastated by blaze to return with new eatery

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Calderdale restaurant which has been shut since a fire three years ago is making a return.

La Perla Restaurant on Hangingroyd Lane was gutted by a huge blaze and forced to close in 2022.

Now owner Milad, who ran the restaurant for 12 years, is launching a new eatery which he hopes will “bring that La Perla magic back, one plate at a time”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mijo Pizzeria is opening its doors at St George’s Square in Hebden Bride on Wednesday, May 7.

La Perla and Burlees House on Hangingroyd Lane on fire. Photo by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceLa Perla and Burlees House on Hangingroyd Lane on fire. Photo by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
La Perla and Burlees House on Hangingroyd Lane on fire. Photo by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

It will be open Wednesday to Sunday, from 5pm to 9pm, serving a host of pizzas, pasta dishes and desserts.

"Some of you may remember me from La Perla, my beloved Italian restaurant that tragically closed its doors after the fire a few years ago,” posted Milad.

"It was more than just a restaurant to me - it was my home, my heart, and the place where I got to share my passion for Italian food with all of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have missed it. Deeply. The sounds of a busy service, the smell of fresh pizza dough rising, the clinking of glasses, laughter echoing from every table, and those warm, buzzing evenings full of life, stories, and hearty plates of pasta.

"That’s why I am opening something new. Something personal. A little shout-out to La Perla. A little love letter to everything we lost and everything we are about to create again.”

The fire in August 2022 saw 12 people having to be evacuated from their homes because of the smoke.

Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice