Job vacancies in West Yorkshire: RSPCA, Aldi, Nando's and nine other employers who need staff in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Employers all over Calderdale are looking for new workers.

The job vacancies currently being advertised are in a variety of industries, from hospitality and health to local authority and retail.

Here are 12 vacancies currently being advertised on recruitment website Indeed.

Halifax life: 32 photos that will take you back to 1970s in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse

Arriva cutting bus routes: Axing Halifax bus service 'would leave residents isolated' says town's MP Kate Dearden

These are some of the places currently recruiting in Calderdale

1. Job vacancies in West Yorkshire: RSPCA, Aldi, Nando's and nine other employers who need staff in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

These are some of the places currently recruiting in Calderdale Photo: Scott Olson

Photo Sales
Calderdale Council is recruiting new contact officers

2. Job vacancies in West Yorkshire: RSPCA, Aldi, Nando's and nine other employers who need staff in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Calderdale Council is recruiting new contact officers Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
The Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch of the RSPCA, in Halifax, is looking for a clerical officer/receptionist

3. Job vacancies in West Yorkshire: RSPCA, Aldi, Nando's and nine other employers who need staff in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch of the RSPCA, in Halifax, is looking for a clerical officer/receptionist Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Halifax restaurant Sapore needs waiting staff

4. Job vacancies in West Yorkshire: RSPCA, Aldi, Nando's and nine other employers who need staff in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Halifax restaurant Sapore needs waiting staff Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireAldiRSPCACalderdaleHebden Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice