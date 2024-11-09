Halifax’s MP and Calderdale ward councillors have expressed concern that Halifax could lose one of its bus services.

As reported by the Courier, Arriva has announced that “after struggling to deliver services reliably in Yorkshire recently”, it will not be running some routes in the future.

These include the 571 between Halifax and Shelf which Arriva holds the contract for until February 22.

Arriva will continue operating the service until its contract runs out but after that, it will only be continued if another bus company bids to take it on.

Halifax's MP Kate Dearden

Halifax’s MP Kate Dearden is worried residents will be left isolated if the bus route is axed.

"This is a vital route for constituents and I will be doing all I can to ensure as little disruption in caused to residents during the transition of service providers,” she said.

In a letter to West Yorkshire Combined Authority, she says: “I can confidently say that for some residents, no longer having access to a bus along this route would be incredibly isolating, particularly for elderly or disabled residents.”

And in a letter to Arriva, she urges the bus company to take responsibility for “endless delays, cancellations and lack of information” that she says residents have had to endure.

Calderdale councillor for the Town ward Kelly Thornnham said she and her fellow ward members had been in discussions with Arriva about Southowram residents’ concerns about how the service was being run.

She added they have been told that West Yorkshire Combined Authority has already issued a tender for other operators to submit a bid to take over the route from February.

"We’ve been working with Arriva to address their reliability issues and at our last ward forum in Southowram, they sent a representative who assured us they were committed to the route and making improvements,” she said.

"I’m personally extremely disappointed they have now made this decision, especially following those assurances.

“I can understand this is a worrying time for residents who rely on the bus. All I can say is we - your local councillors - will do everything we can to ensure Southowram keeps this service.”