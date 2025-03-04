A Halifax town centre bar is going on the market.

The Village, on Princess Street, has posted that it is need of a new owner.

The LGBTQIA+ bar’s previous post on February 24 announced it would be closing “until further notice”.

Another post from its owner yesterday says: “After two wonderful years running The Village, I have made the difficult decision that it is time for me to pass the torch.

"We have worked hard over the years to provide a fun and safe space for everyone under the rainbow and beyond and would like that to be continued under new ownership.

"To our incredible staff, fabulous queens, and our ever supportive community that has stuck with us, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The bar - which offers drag queens, poetry nights, cocktails and more – was last up for sale in 2023.

Anyone who is interested in taking over can email [email protected].