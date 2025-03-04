LGBTQIA+ bars in West Yorkshire: New owner needed for Halifax town centre bar as it goes up for sale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Halifax town centre bar is going on the market.

The Village, on Princess Street, has posted that it is need of a new owner.

The LGBTQIA+ bar’s previous post on February 24 announced it would be closing “until further notice”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another post from its owner yesterday says: “After two wonderful years running The Village, I have made the difficult decision that it is time for me to pass the torch.

Village Bar is in need of a new ownerVillage Bar is in need of a new owner
Village Bar is in need of a new owner

"We have worked hard over the years to provide a fun and safe space for everyone under the rainbow and beyond and would like that to be continued under new ownership.

"To our incredible staff, fabulous queens, and our ever supportive community that has stuck with us, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The bar - which offers drag queens, poetry nights, cocktails and more – was last up for sale in 2023.

Anyone who is interested in taking over can email [email protected].

Related topics:HalifaxWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice