Lidl store set to reopen in Shelf this week

Lidl store

The store opening times will be between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Nick Harvey, said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding whilst we have carried out these improvement works at our store in Shelf.

"We are delighted to be able to open the store again to residents and deliver an enhanced range of our fresh, high quality and affordable produce as well as an even greater shopping experience.”

The revitalised supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain.

The store has seen an overall modernisation with updated interiors and full redecoration.

As per government guidance, the wearing of face coverings in supermarkets is still mandatory across England. Lidl is operating a range of social distancing measures to help maintain a safe environment for both colleagues and customers.

Other measures that continue to be in place include dedicated cleaning stations at entrances, hand sanitiser, disinfectant spray and wipes for customers to use on their trolleys and baskets, protective screens at checkouts, as well as visors and face coverings are available for colleagues to wear.