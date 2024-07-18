Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighouse’s Liv Dennison has always dreamed of running her own cafe – and now that dream is coming true.

The talented baker’s cake shop Liv’s Bakes ‘n’ Cakes has proved a huge hit since opening on Bradford Road in Brighouse town centre in 2022.

Such a hit in fact, that she is now expanding - moving to bigger premises so that she can run a cake shop and cafe.

Her new business premises will be at what was Fawcett Cards and Gifts on Commercial Street in Brighouse.

Liv Dennison at Liv's Bakes 'N' Cakes, Brighouse.

She posted: “I have been waiting for this day for literally months, or years to be honest.

"I cannot tell you the pure excitement I have to announce we are moving to bigger premises and you will finally be able to sit in and enjoy a cuppa, milkshake, cake, dessert, whatever you want with us!

"Ever since being a little girl and playing ‘cafes’ through my grandma’s bedroom window to the conservatory, I’ve wanted this and the time has finally come to live out the dream

"By the time we can open the doors to our new place, I will be in the fifth year of business which just seems crazy but amazing at the same time.

"Our new shop on Commercial Street will allow us to bring some newness into the business!

"We will be opening longer hours, have new items on the menu, desserts available all day, every day, and it will be weekly dessert nights and no longer once a month!”

She hopes to open her new premises in October or November and her current premises will remain open in the meantime.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s supported me and my little dream for the past five years,” she added.

"It wouldn’t be possible without you.”

Liv grew up in Brighouse and learnt to bake with her grandma.

She was working as a barista at Halifax Borough Market and running her own clothing company when she started posting photos of her bakes on social media.

Family and friends started getting in touch asking if they could order some, and if she had a price list.

She then started a stall at Brighouse Market, where people would often be queuing up for her cakes, brownies, blondies and other bakes.