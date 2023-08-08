Liv Dennison, who runs Liv Bakes ‘n’ Cakes on Bradford Road, spent hours making 3,000 bakes to sell at the four-day Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival last weekend.

But when the event was called off due to heavy rain, she said she was “gutted”.

In a post on Facebook, Liv said: “Little me all excited for our first time at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, only to arrive there to set up and to be told it’s been cancelled due to the forecast

Liv Dennison at Livs Bakes 'N' Cakes, Brighouse.

“I genuinely cannot tell you how gutted I am for myself but also the organisers. But this means I now have approximately 3,000 items I now need to get rid of before the end of Monday.”

She made an appeal for people to pop by her shop to buy up the extra cakes.

"I will honestly appreciate you more than ever,” she said. “We’ve had events be cancelled before but never in a million years did we expect it to happen in August.

"Sob story, but I need a smile back on my face and to see these yummy treats be enjoyed!”

And enjoyed they were as hundreds of people answered her plea, queuing down the street to support the young baker.

Liv said she was bowled over to have sold out of all of the cakes by the end of Saturday.

"Thank you insanely for the support this week, you’ve all been so kind and I’m honestly blown away,” she posted.

Liv is planning to have a stall at this Saturday’s (August 12) Halifax Agricultural Show.

As reported by the Courier, Liv is a former barista at Halifax Borough Market who learnt to bake with her grandma.

When she posted photos of her tasty creations on social media, family and friends started getting in touch asking if they could order some, and if she had a price list.