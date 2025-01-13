Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of the Halifax HQ site has been put up for sale.

The Collinsons building, part of the Halifax HQ of Lloyds bank site, has been put up for sale.

The Collinsons building, where around 4,300 staff were based, temporarily closed in July as part of a huge revamp of the premises.

Work had already begun on the adjacent Trinity Road building some months before.

The Trinity Road building – which is connected to the Collinsons building – is not for sale, and will reopen later this year.

A letter submitted alongside a planning application in 2023 by Lichfields planning consultants acting for the banking firm said no job losses are associated with the development and that “circa. 4,500 colleagues will be based within the Trinity Road Building with a capacity of circa. 1,600 colleagues each day as the group moves towards a hybrid way of working.”

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: "We're significantly investing into our property portfolio to create fewer, better equipped, modern and sustainable offices for our colleagues.

"As part of our commitment to the Yorkshire region, we made a major investment to upgrade our Trinity Road site in Halifax in 2024. The building will reopen later this year, serving as a key hub for our colleagues to collaborate in a vibrant and innovative environment."