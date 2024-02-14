Love is in the air for Mytholmroyd clog maker as Walkey Clog creates news style in time for Valentine's Day
Walkley Clogs has released the Heart and Sole collection with a heart shaped upper that grips your instep, finished with a wavy strap and tiny matching little heart.
Sue Greenwood, director of Walkley Clogs, said that they wanted to manufacture a totally new style.
She said: “The style needed to stand out from normal slip on styles. The heart shaped upper really works as it grips to your instep, making them easier to keep on your feet.
"Looking down they look perfect heart shaped, and the little cute heart looks great. The uppers are made from soft Italian leathers and traditionally nailed.
"These are perfect for Valentine’s Day, but also a stand out style for Mother’s Day, birthdays etc.
“We just want to keep the clogs current and fresh, along side our traditional styles.”
For more information visit www.clogs.co.uk