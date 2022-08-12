Mecca Bingo Halifax is set to close this weekend - venue plans to go out with a bang with events and prizes

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is based on Broad Street in Halifax on the site of the former Odeon cinema and the news that the venue would be closing was announced last month.

Regional Operations Manager, Gavin Williams, commented on the final weekend at Mecca Bingo Halifax: “We’re sad to be closing our doors but look forward to welcoming our much-loved customers into club this weekend. We’re going out with a bang with top prizes, main games starting from just £10 and a party with our live DJ this Friday night.”

Events this weekend include a house DJ from 9pm tonight (Friday) until late, big money games and the biggest prize money available on the venue’s final night on Sunday (August 14).

Mecca Bingo, Halifax.

