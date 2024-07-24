Merrie England: Chain with Halifax and Brighouse coffee shops has been acquired

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Merrie England, a chain of coffee shops with locations in Halifax and Brighouse, has been acquired by Gary Conway and his team, including local investors Adam Sayers, Ian Coumont, and Anne Coumont.

Established for over five decades, the chain has six longstanding shops across Huddersfield, Brighouse, and Halifax.

Under the management of the Hanselman family, Merrie England has maintained an esteemed reputation in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in a move to secure the future of the business, the family have decided that the company could reach new heights under fresh leadership, building on the success achieved so far.

Ian Coumont, Anne Coumont, Poonam Kaur (fds), Gina Hanselman, Gary Conway and Adam Sayers.

Gary Conway will lead the business into its next chapter, and said: “We recognised what a great brand and offering Merrie England has within the local community.

"The Hanselman family have done a fantastic job in building a reputable brand that is recognised locally for its strong food, coffee and service.

"We are excited to be the new custodians of Merrie England and to take it from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poonam Kaur, CEO of fds Director Services, an award-winning corporate finance boutique based in Wakefield, led the deal, acting on behalf of the Hanselman family.

Kaur said: “This acquisition marks a new chapter in the Merrie England story.

"The company has become an integral part of the Huddersfield, Brighouse, and Halifax communities, and it was crucial to preserve what has been established.

"I am confident that with Gary's investment and a new management team, the brand will broaden its presence and product range while remaining faithful to the traditions that have contributed to Merrie England's long-standing success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hanselman Family said: “We are incredibly proud as a family of the business built to date and the great team working in the business, both past and present.