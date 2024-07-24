Merrie England: Chain with Halifax and Brighouse coffee shops has been acquired
Established for over five decades, the chain has six longstanding shops across Huddersfield, Brighouse, and Halifax.
Under the management of the Hanselman family, Merrie England has maintained an esteemed reputation in the local community.
But in a move to secure the future of the business, the family have decided that the company could reach new heights under fresh leadership, building on the success achieved so far.
Gary Conway will lead the business into its next chapter, and said: “We recognised what a great brand and offering Merrie England has within the local community.
"The Hanselman family have done a fantastic job in building a reputable brand that is recognised locally for its strong food, coffee and service.
"We are excited to be the new custodians of Merrie England and to take it from strength to strength.”
Poonam Kaur, CEO of fds Director Services, an award-winning corporate finance boutique based in Wakefield, led the deal, acting on behalf of the Hanselman family.
Kaur said: “This acquisition marks a new chapter in the Merrie England story.
"The company has become an integral part of the Huddersfield, Brighouse, and Halifax communities, and it was crucial to preserve what has been established.
"I am confident that with Gary's investment and a new management team, the brand will broaden its presence and product range while remaining faithful to the traditions that have contributed to Merrie England's long-standing success."
The Hanselman Family said: “We are incredibly proud as a family of the business built to date and the great team working in the business, both past and present.
"We are excited to see what Gary and the team will further accomplish with Merrie England and have full confidence in them. Having fds as our advisor provided great comfort; Poonam was always on hand with guidance, support, and advice and was mindful of how big of a change this was for us as a family.”
