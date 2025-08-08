Millers Bar: Brighouse venue to kick-start reopening with a special event next month

Millers Bar in Brighouse is reopen and is set to mark the occasion with a special event.

The venue on Briggate closed its doors last October after ten years in business.

But now the canalside business is back open to customers and plans to kick start the reopening with an event next month.

Millers Bar, Brighouse.

Millers Bar shared: “To kick start our reopening we will be having a band playing on September 13 called Axiom who are an amazing rock covers band.

"Alongside this our amazing chef will be doing a barbecue so bring yourselves down, enjoy some good beer and food and get your dancing shoes on!”