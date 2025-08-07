What is happening at Brighouse Market: How much the market has changed over the past 12 months

The market project is part of the £19.1 million Government-funded Town Deal being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.

Once complete, the transformed permanent market building will have around 20 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

The market will include 19 additional pop-up stalls, which can be removed to accommodate small events.

Other features will include secure, decorative gates, new cycle parking outside the market, and new entrances and exits.

The market project is expected to be completed by Autumn 2025.

While the works take place the Open Market continues to trade from a temporary site on Daisy Street car park each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s how much Brighouse has transformed during the project over the past 12 months.

