What is happening at Brighouse Market: How much the market has changed over the past 12 months

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Brighouse Market has seen a major transformation over the past 12 months.

The market project is part of the £19.1 million Government-funded Town Deal being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.

Once complete, the transformed permanent market building will have around 20 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

The market will include 19 additional pop-up stalls, which can be removed to accommodate small events.

Other features will include secure, decorative gates, new cycle parking outside the market, and new entrances and exits.

The market project is expected to be completed by Autumn 2025.

While the works take place the Open Market continues to trade from a temporary site on Daisy Street car park each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s how much Brighouse has transformed during the project over the past 12 months.

The new entrance to the market

1. August 2025

The new entrance to the market Photo: Abigail Kellett

The new entrance to the market

2. August 2025

The new entrance to the market Photo: Abigail Kellett

When complete there will be around 20 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

3. August 2025

When complete there will be around 20 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power. Photo: Abigail Kellett

Other features will include secure, decorative gates, new cycle parking outside the market, and new entrances and exits.

4. April 2025

Other features will include secure, decorative gates, new cycle parking outside the market, and new entrances and exits. Photo: Abigail Kellett

