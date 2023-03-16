News you can trust since 1853
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mother's Day: 13 of the best flower shops in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge according to Google Reviews

From Mother’s Day to Valentine’s Day, flowers are a way to tell someone that you care about them.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT

Here are 13 of the best flower shops in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse, according to Google Reviews.

The following florists have a 4.0 or higher rating.

Crossleys Flowers, Borough Market, Halifax. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 15 google reviews). "Wonderful staff, always friendly & helpful!"

1. Crossleys Flowers

Crossleys Flowers, Borough Market, Halifax. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 15 google reviews). "Wonderful staff, always friendly & helpful!" Photo: Charles Round

Flowers By Jade, Ovenden Road, Halifax. Rating: 5/5 (based on 63 google reviews). "Lovely little local flower shop run by a very talented young lady."

2. Flowers By Jade

Flowers By Jade, Ovenden Road, Halifax. Rating: 5/5 (based on 63 google reviews). "Lovely little local flower shop run by a very talented young lady." Photo: Google Street View

Flowers By Leigh, Grantham House, Grantham Rd, Boothtown, Halifax. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 26 google reviews). "Excellent products and excellent quality service"

3. Flowers By Leigh

Flowers By Leigh, Grantham House, Grantham Rd, Boothtown, Halifax. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 26 google reviews). "Excellent products and excellent quality service" Photo: Google Street View

The Jackson Flower Co., The Old Stable, 1A Gordon St, Elland. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 27 google reviews). "They did my wedding flowers they were beautiful highly recommend"

4. The Jackson Flower Co.

The Jackson Flower Co., The Old Stable, 1A Gordon St, Elland. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 27 google reviews). "They did my wedding flowers they were beautiful highly recommend" Photo: YURI KADOBNOV

