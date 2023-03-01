Halifax and the wider area of Calderdale have given much to the world down the years.
From lifesaving to brilliant TV here are some of the things that Calderdale have given to the world.
1. Cat's Eyes
Halifax born Percy Shaw patented the reflective road stud or "cat's eye" in 1934, and set up a company to manufacture his invention in 1935.
2. Halifax Gibbet
The Halifax gibbet was an early guillotine used in the town until the mid-17th century. It is thought that almost 100 people were beheaded in Halifax between the first recorded execution in 1286 and the last in 1650.
3. Quality Street
Thanks to Halifax the world has the delicious Quality Street chocolates. First produced in 1936 the tin contained a mix of 18 individually wrapped sweets for Mackintosh's, which was set up by John and Violet Mackintosh when they opened a sweet shop in Halifax back in 1890.
4. Happy Valley
It was recently the TV show that had everyone talking and it's thanks to Calderdale creator and writer Sally Wainwright that Happy Valley was the phenomenon that it was. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
