A new takeaway is opening in Halifax this week.

Mr Parmo is already well-known in Bradford and Blackburn, and is now opening up here.

Its premises are at 31 Emscote Avenue in Bell Hall and the firm says it will be serving “the best chicken parmos and parmo burgers in town”.

Mr Parmo posted: “We’re proud to announce that Mr Parmo has officially landed in your town!

The new takeaway in Bell Hall, Halifax.

"Known across Bradford and Blackburn for serving up the best chicken parmos and parmo burgers, and now we’re bringing the flavour to Halifax.”

The new takeaway opens on Friday (October 10) and will be open between 5pm and 11pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Food will be available to order via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats or by calling 07777 287135.

