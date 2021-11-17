National lifetime achievement award for Halifax retail husband and wife team

Janet and Gordon Cox

The husband and wife team were chosen from more than 50 Cash Converters franchisee holders in the UK, at the franchisor’s annual national award ceremony held at Mottram Hall in Cheshire.

The pair were chosen for their lifelong commitment to the second-hand retailer

They opened their first Cash Converters store in Bradford almost 30 years ago, taking over the Halifax store on Commercial Street some 12 years ago.

After almost 30 years at the helm, Janet and Gordon are now set to enjoy retirement, with the 28-strong franchise operation – including Halifax store – being taken on by their son Ben, who is aiming to grow the network even further in the north of England.

“Cash Converters and the town of Halifax have been a huge part of our lives for more than 12 years,” said Janet. “And it’s very much been a family affair, as Gordon and I, as well as our sons Ben and Joe, have lived and breathed Cash Converters during that time. We’ve invested our lives in it and we’ve built businesses that genuinely support local communities as well as employing and helping local people.”

Gordon, who has had a lifelong career in retail having worked for MFI, ELS and Allied Carpets and, for a spell in the 1990s, was CEO of Cash Converters, added: “We’re delighted to be recognised for our long-standing commitment to the town, but also very privileged to have been part of Halifax’s retail community and served hundreds of thousands of its residents.

“I know I speak for Janet and Ben when I say that our team in our Halifax Cash Converters store is an absolute credit to us, to the company and to the customers they serve, and we’d like to share this recognition with them. Our stores and Cash Converters more broadly are all about people and relationships, and we’re lucky to have built some very special relationships with many people during the last 12 years.”

Janet and Gordon are now set to retire and enjoy their passions for travelling, golf and gardening, with the franchise network now passing to their son Ben, who has worked in Cash Converters stores since the age of 11.

“Cash Converters has been a part of our lives for as long as I can remember,” added Ben. “Even at the dinner table when mum and dad were starting out as franchisees, we’d talk about the business, how we could improve things, and how we could help more people. Their achievements in business and as retailers is an inspiration, and I’m looking forward to now helping to bring new ideas and innovation to our stores, as well as continue to grow the network even further.”