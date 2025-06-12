New Aldi in Brighouse officially open: ParalympicsGB Taekwondo hero cuts ribbon to new store on Halifax Road

The new store is located on Halifax Road, Brighouse. (Picture Jon Super)

The brand-new Aldi in Brighouse has opened its doors today (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store on Halifax Road was opened by ParalympicsGB Taekwondo hero Beth Munro alongside pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.

The new location will be run by Store Manager Ben, along with a team of 30 colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Ben Melllor, centre, with his team. (Picture Jon Super)

ParalympicsGB silver medallist Beth Munro gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.

Store Manager Ben said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Brighouse.

"It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support St Joseph's Catholic Primary School through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ParalympicsGB Taekwondo hero Beth Munro cut the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.

ParalympicsGB star Beth Munro added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Brighouse to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new Aldi store is located on Halifax Road, Brighouse, HD6 1BT, and will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found by visiting www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/roles/stores.