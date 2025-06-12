New Aldi in Brighouse officially open: ParalympicsGB Taekwondo hero cuts ribbon to new store on Halifax Road

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jun 2025, 17:30 BST
The new store is located on Halifax Road, Brighouse. (Picture Jon Super)placeholder image
The new store is located on Halifax Road, Brighouse. (Picture Jon Super)
The brand-new Aldi in Brighouse has opened its doors today (Thursday).

The store on Halifax Road was opened by ParalympicsGB Taekwondo hero Beth Munro alongside pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.

The new location will be run by Store Manager Ben, along with a team of 30 colleagues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Here's when will the new Halifax B&M open and the date the old B&M will close
Manager Ben Melllor, centre, with his team. (Picture Jon Super)placeholder image
Manager Ben Melllor, centre, with his team. (Picture Jon Super)

ParalympicsGB silver medallist Beth Munro gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.

Store Manager Ben said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Brighouse.

"It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support St Joseph's Catholic Primary School through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
ParalympicsGB Taekwondo hero Beth Munro cut the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.placeholder image
ParalympicsGB Taekwondo hero Beth Munro cut the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.

ParalympicsGB star Beth Munro added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Brighouse to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new Aldi store is located on Halifax Road, Brighouse, HD6 1BT, and will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found by visiting www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/roles/stores.

Related topics:AldiCatholic Primary School
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice