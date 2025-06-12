Here's when will the new Halifax B&M open and the date the old B&M will close
The B&M Halifax store is moving from its current location at Unit 1, Pennine Shopping Centre, to its new home at 25-29 Westgate House, Market Street.
The current B&M Halifax store at Pennine Shopping Centre will close on Wednesday, June 18.
The brand new B&M Halifax store will open at its new site on Westgate House on Saturday, June 21.
The launch of the new store will create 17 jobs.
The store manager at B&M Halifax, said: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big, branded products.
“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store, we’re really excited to get the doors open very soon.
“We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”
