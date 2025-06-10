New Brighouse Aldi set to open its doors to customers for the first time this week

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Brighouse Aldi is set to open its doors on Thursday (June 12).

The new store will be run by Store Manager Ben along with a team of 30 colleagues.

To celebrate the partnership between ParalympicsGB and Aldi, Ben and his team will be joined by Paralympic silver medallist Beth Munro to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on opening morning.

Brighouse Aldi is set to open its doors on Thursday

Beth will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi Store Manager Ben said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Brighouse.

"It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Beth Munro join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Taekwondo star Beth Munro added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

Brighouse Wilko shut in October 2023 and work started in April last year to demolish the premises and start building the new Aldi.

