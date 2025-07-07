New business: Cafe bar MAMIL is set to open a third location in Calderdale this summer

A family-owned cafe is set to open a third location in Calderdale next month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named after the popular cycling acronym ‘Middle Aged Men In Lycra’, MAMIL Café Bars Limited opened their first cycle themed café bar in Brighouse in March 2021.

After a successful few years of trading, the team then opened a second site in Halifax town centre in February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family-owned cafe is set to open a third location in Calderdale next month.

Owner David Van Gestel, his wife Lisa and daughter Evie have now announced further expansion of MAMIL as they are set to open their third site in Hebden Bridge.

MAMIL Hebden Bridge will open late August 2025 in the former bar known as The Vault on Crown Street.

The café bar will follow the same blueprint as Brighouse and Halifax - serving varied menus, brews, craft beer, cocktails and offers across the week.

David said: “We are delighted and super excited to be opening our third MAMIL site.

“Our continued growth as a business is a testament to our amazing team, the continued support from our suppliers and of course, our amazing customers who have supported us since the start in 2021.”