The Script UK Tour: 17 amazing pictures of band's gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax with unforgettable onstage proposal

The multi-platinum band delivered a powerful 90-minute performance packed with singalong anthems including Superheroes, Rain, For the First Time, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved and Hall of Fame.

During their emotional ballad Never Seen Anything ‘Quite Like You’, frontman Danny O’Donoghue invited superfan Claire, from Bradford, on stage.

But the real surprise came moments later, as her boyfriend Ryan, from Rossendale, appeared beside her and proposed.

As Claire said yes, the crowd erupted.

“She said yes! Congratulations – you guys are the most beautiful couple I’ve ever seen,” Danny told them, before singing the final chorus once more as they celebrated on stage.

The show closed with a powerful encore including Home Is Where the Hurt Is, Breakeven and the band’s chart-topping hit Hall of Fame.

Opening the night was BRIT Award winner Tom Walker, who impressed with his soulful voice and crowd favourites such as Leave A Light On and Just You And I.

The summer series continues at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from Simple Minds (July 7), Rag’n’Bone Man (July 10), and The Human League (July 11).

