New business: Pubs, shops, an Indian restaurant and other new businesses that opened in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale in 2024

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Business is booming in Calderdale, with several new ventures opening their doors this year.

Pubs, shops, a tearoom and an Indian restaurant are among the new businesses that opened in 2024.

Here we list 23 of them.

The Percy Shaw at Broad Street in Halifax was reopened by new owners

The Percy Shaw at Broad Street in Halifax was reopened by new owners Photo: National World

Legends micropub in Halifax town centre

Legends micropub in Halifax town centre Photo: Jim Fitton

Coffee King opened in Halifax town centre

Coffee King opened in Halifax town centre Photo: Sarah Fitton

Deli and sandwich shop Mustard and Mayo is in Halifax town centre

Deli and sandwich shop Mustard and Mayo is in Halifax town centre Photo: Sarah Fitton

