Pubs, shops, a tearoom and an Indian restaurant are among the new businesses that opened in 2024.
The Percy Shaw at Broad Street in Halifax was reopened by new owners Photo: National World
Legends micropub in Halifax town centre Photo: Jim Fitton
Coffee King opened in Halifax town centre Photo: Sarah Fitton
Deli and sandwich shop Mustard and Mayo is in Halifax town centre Photo: Sarah Fitton