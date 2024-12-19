Why are there so many roadworks in Halifax: New images show what Halifax town centre will look like after all the roadworks

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Dec 2024, 12:58 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 13:05 BST
Fresh pictures have been released showing how Halifax town centre will look once a major revamp is finished.

Months of roadworks are currently underway which, once finished, will totally change how we travel around the town centre.

The project includes an anti-clockwise bus loop being implemented around the town and Bull Green roundabout removed altogether and replaced with a traffic signalised junction.

Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The new images show how recent milestones and work currently taking place across the town will progress and come together to benefit people living, working or visiting Halifax.

"It’s great to be able to get an idea how things will look and visualise the changes to road layouts and how this will support people to move around the town and between key places more easily.”

The new junction and 'welcoming gateway' at Bull Green

The new layout at Cow Green

The new layout from the corner of Albion Street and Market Street

The new layout at Broad Street

