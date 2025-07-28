New businesses opening: 'Get ready Halifax' says new bar promising brunches and theme nights announces opening in town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
A new bar is opening in Halifax.

Coyotes has said it will be “hitting Halifax town centre very soon”.

The address given on its Facebook page is Bull Green.

Coyotes has posted: “Get ready Halifax. We are coming for you! Coyotes Fun Bar will be hitting Halifax town centre very soon.”

The new bar is opening in Halifax

It is promising DJs, dancers, live performers and bands, brunches and theme nights.

"Cocktails and old skool drink deals, along with an amazing mix of live music and party music from across decades to present,” it adds.

