New concession at Harveys of Halifax as fashion retailer Damart opens

Fashion retailer Damart has opened a new concession within Harveys of Halifax.

Customers were invited to browse Damart’s latest Autumn/Winter collection, enjoy complimentary drinks and a special opening offer at the launch event.

The fashion retailer’s latest concession features a range of womenswear, nightwear and thermals.

Tracy Harvey (Managing Director, Harveys of Halifax), Claire Gilbert (Damart Sales Advisor), Tracey Cousins (Digital and PR Marketing Manager, Damart)

The range also includes stylish knitwear, jeans, blouses, tops and cosy nightwear.

Tracey Cousins, PR and Digital Marketing Manager at Damart, said: “We’re thrilled to have opened our latest concession in Harveys of Halifax. Harveys has such a strong reputation for quality and personal service, which aligns closely with our own values.

"The opening has given us another fantastic opportunity to meet customers face to face, showcase our latest collections, and provide the comfort, style and innovation Damart is known for.

“It was wonderful to welcome so many new shoppers and introduce them to the Damart brand. Connecting with customers in person and hearing their feedback first-hand was a real highlight.”

Tracy Harvey, Managing Director, Harveys of Halifax said: “We’re very excited to be introducing a new Damart concession to Harveys this season.

"The collection offers an impressive variety of stylish, high-quality pieces that combine comfort, great value and thoughtful design.

"Damart brings something fresh to the store, offering well-made, wearable fashion that really resonates with Harveys’ customers.

“As Harveys continues to evolve its mix of brands, Damart is a perfect fit.

"The team has been fantastic to work with, and we’re confident this partnership will add something special to the shopping experience in Halifax”.