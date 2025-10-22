Who is playing at The Piece Hall: Hometown heroes to join rock band for their only UK date of 2026 at Halifax's Piece Hall
Progressive rock titans Opeth play their one and only 2026 UK date at The Piece Hall on Saturday, August 1 as part of their acclaimed Last Will & Testament World Tour.
And they will be joined on the night by hometown heroes Paradise Lost who returned last month with their acclaimed 17th album Ascension.
Tickets are on sale now via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m so pleased to be welcoming these local legends on stage in our iconic courtyard.
“Shows seem even more special when we’re able to combine home grown talent with global superstars and this felt like the perfect pairing.
“Paradise Lost are a hugely influential band with a massive following which will take this already brilliant gig to another level.”
More than three decades into their career, and with more than two million albums sold, Paradise Lost remain the undisputed kings of metal’s dark side.
Formed in Halifax in 1988, the band quickly became noted as the pioneers of gothic metal through their early groundbreaking albums like 1991’s aptly-titled Gothic, a mixture of heaviness intertwined with shadowy melody and atmosphere.
Now, in 2025, the Yorkshire quintet – Aaron Aedy, Steve Edmondson, Nick Holmes, Gregor Mackintosh and Jeff Singer – returned with their new album, Ascension – a record that sees their crown continue to gleam as it underlines just how they attained their position.
After three decades of dazzling the world, Opeth made their most daring creative leap in late 2024 with their celebrated 14th studio exploration – The Last Will & Testament.
The Stockholm band’s first album since In Cauda Venenum (2019), was a progressive and dramatic triumph, and yet more proof that expecting the unexpected is the only way forward for fans of Sweden’s finest.
Supporting live dates sold out around the globe – including two nights at Syndey Opera House and stunning sets at both Bloodstock and Download.