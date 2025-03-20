New Greggs stores: Calderdale town not getting a new Greggs after plans withdrawn
The Courier revealed in January that a planning application had been submitted to Calderdale Council for the two new retail units on land next to the Royal Saffron Restaurant, on Bradford Road in Brighouse.
According the retail planning statement submitted with the application, a unit would have been built and split to create a 3,000 square foot convenience store for Morrisons and a 1,300 square foot unit for a Greggs.
But now the plans have been withdrawn.
The planning application had attracted 19 comments from the public online, with 12 objecting to the proposal and seven supporting it.
Concerns raised from the public included the new outlets’ impact on other businesses in the area, litter, noise, parking issues and traffic congestion.
One of the objectors said: “The area is already well-served by convenience stores, with a large Tesco half-a-mile away and two other local stores-Waring Green Stores and One Stop within walking distance.
"There is no real need for another convenience store in the area and it risks taking trade away from these established businesses.”
Among those supporting the plans was one who said: “As a local resident, I'm fully in support of this application. Anything that brings people in to Brighouse to spend money can only benefit locals and not only that, more jobs for locals.”
The retail planning statement had said the plans would create jobs in the area, with the application saying it would create six full-time posts.