The supermarket firm wanting to create a new store in Calderdale has revealed more information about its plans.

As reported by the Courier last week, Lidl wants to open its first store in Hipperholme on the site which used to house Crosslee Factory on Brighouse Road.

Now Lidl has revealed the proposed store will feature a 1,516m² sales area, including the discounter’s popular in-store bakery and ‘Middle of Lidl’ aisle.

It will include customer toilets with baby-changing facilities, parking for cars and bikes, and electric vehicle charging points.

Solar panels on the roof will also help power the store.

If approved, the store will create around 40 new jobs, says Lidl.

Before it submits a planning application to Calderdale Council, the company is asking people to have their say on the proposals.

It is holding a consultation event tomorrow from 3pm until 7pm at Old Brodleians Rugby Club on Denholme Gate Road.

Residents unable to attend this session can provide feedback online at https://tinyurl.com/lidlhipperholme or by calling 0161 8176225 until Sunday, February 9.

Nick Harvey, regional head of property at Lidl, said: “We’re excited to share our plans for Hipperholme’s first Lidl store as demand for our best-value products continues to grow.

"If approved, this will give local residents convenient access to our quality, affordable offering.

"But before we submit our plans, we want to make sure they truly meet the needs of the community.

"That’s why feedback at this stage is invaluable, and we encourage as many residents as possible to get involved and have their say.”

Councillors approved outline planning permission for a £60m homes, supermarket and retail units development on the former factory site in 2022.

And the Courier reported in October last year how plans for 172 new homes and a 72-bed care home at the site had been approved.

Ward councillors for the area were worried about the safety of one of the new housing estate’s entrance and exit routes, and had urged Calderdale Council planning committee members to refuse Barratt Homes and Torsion Care’s application.

But a majority agreed the scheme should go ahead.

Tumble dryer manufacturer Crosslee PLC announced they were stopping production at their Hipperholme factory in 2019.