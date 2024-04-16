New owner confirmed for Calderdale Wetherspoons that closed down last month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The White Hart pub on Station Approach in Todmorden ceased trading in mid March but has since been purchased by Mountain Pub Company.

It was announced an unnamed buyer had been found as the business closed its doors.

The pub is yet to reopen and metal fences are currently in place around the building.

It currently retains a White Hart logo on the outside and the new owner has not yet provided the Courier with further information about plans for the future or an opening date.

Two other Wetherspoon pubs, the Sir Norman Rae in Shipley and the Mockbeggars Hall in Merseyside, were sold as part of the deal.

WTS Property Consultants director Richard Tole, who organised the sale, said: "I am pleased to have been able to help acquire these sites on behalf of Mountain Pub Company.

“They are an excellent addition to their growing estate and I'm excited to see the transformation of these pubs in the coming weeks and wish Helen Standing and the team at Mountain Pub Company all the best with the upcoming re-launches.

"Many thanks to Paul Breen and Jeff Wraith who acted on behalf of JD Wetherspoon’s”.

On its website, Mountain Pub Company describes itself as being “at the heart of northern communities with local beers on tap as well as all the classics.

"We bring the atmosphere, prices and warm welcome of a good old-fashioned pub whilst priding ourselves on always looking the part.

"At Mountain Pubs we’re just as game for a cosy afternoon watching the sports as we are for a night of quality entertainment.

"As long as there’s good company and the region’s best beers on offer, that’s us made.”

The White Hart had been up for sale since September last year.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We understand that staff and customers will be disappointed by the decision to sell the pub.

“However, Wetherspoon, does on occasion, put some pubs up for sale and this is the case with the Todmorden pub.”