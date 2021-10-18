New owner of the White Swan Hotel in Halifax sets out their plans for the building

The White Swan Hotel in Halifax

The hotel in the town centre has changed hands after FICO Holding UK Ltd sold the property to Durham Asset Management Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

It previously catered for conferences and events as well as visitors to the West Yorkshire town, however it has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic and was marketed with a guide price of £1.5million.

The new owners expect to renovate the building and reopen it as an aparthotel-style operation, catering for longer-term visitors to the town.

Kashif Akhtar, managing director of Durham Asset Management Limited said: “The White Swan Hotel is a stunning four-storey building in the heart of Halifax which deserves to see lots of activity and life inside it.

"We’re planning to renovate and modernise it internally, while respecting its external heritage, and creating a sense of buzz and activity in the town centre.”

The Grade-II* listed 39-bedroom hotel, in Princess Street, was built in 1858 in a stone masonry design.

Robert Smithson, associate director in Colliers’ Hotel Agency said: “It’s great that we can say that there will soon be new life and activity brought to the White Swan. While its operation will change slightly it will still be provide accommodation for visitors to the town.”