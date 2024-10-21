Tan and Tone in Hebden Bridge

A woman from Todmorden has opened a new sunbed salon in Hebden Bridge, after she was diagnosed with skin cancer, and is determined to play her part in educating the community about responsible tanning.

Jaime Lupton-White, 47, an avid sunbather and sunbed user since her twenties, was shocked to learn that not all tanning salons operate responsibly and according to the regulations designed to protect consumers.

“As a regular sunbed user for many years, I have seen and experienced all types of salon offerings,” she said.

"When I decided to open my own salon, Tan and Tone in Hebden Bridge, customer safety was at the core of my decision making.

"My business plan focused on educating customers about responsible tanning on the best equipment in a spotlessly clean and well-maintained salon environment.”

Jaime is no newcomer to business, having appeared on Dragons’ Den in 2012 with a By Jaime range of oven cleaning products and is the managing director of Whites AGA Ltd as well as recently becoming the UK distributor for the InfraslimX.

“Obviously people go to tanning salons to get a tan,” she said. “Screening customers is a key part of our customer care approach.

"We do have to turn away people if they don’t have the right skin type or have any other contra-indications to tanning.

Jaime Lupton-White has recovered from skin cancer

"Not all salons will do this unfortunately, and this is where people can end up getting burnt and that is something that must always be avoided.

“We invested in the best sunbeds on the market from Ergoline.

"Our sunbeds are compliant with all regulations and the tanning session is the same, minute for minute, as the Mediterranean summer sun.

"Having a sunbed session in Tan and Tone is like having a 10-minute mini-holiday.

"You just can’t rush a natural tan, it has to be done slowly and our customers love the experience on our sunbeds.

"After a session they feel fantastic and love the fact they are getting a gradual, deep and natural looking tan, rather than being red and burnt.

“It was also important for us to become a member of The Sunbed Association.

"We operate to their Code of Practice which means screening our customers and following a responsible tanning protocol with all our customers.

"Our staff are trained to provide correct advice and information about responsible tanning.

“I find it very frustrating that not all sunbed salons are operating with compliant sunbeds and don’t follow a proper screening process for their customers.

"I want Tan and Tone to make a difference. Customers need to understand the importance of responsible tanning, whether that’s on a sunbed or in the sunshine.

"I am determined our approach will help ensure people understand all the benefits of getting a beautiful tan responsibly on the best sunbeds available.”