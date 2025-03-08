A new shop is opening in Halifax’s Woolshops.

Grape Tree is moving into where Lister Horsfall used to have a store.

The health food retailer has dozens of other branches across the UK but until now, the nearest one has been in Castleford.

The Halifax store has not opened yet but signs have gone up and work is ongoing inside.

According to Grape Tree’s website, it has more than 140 shops across the UK.

Its website says: “The popularity of the brand and its reputation for quality health foods has supported the growth of what has become the fastest growing chain of health food shops in the country.”

The website also says Grape Tree was born after entrepreneur Nick Shutts’s previous health store brand, Julian Graves, was sold to the parent company behind Holland & Barrett.

Grape Tree teams are now serving customers across the UK as well as processing and delivering thousands of online orders.

The brand sells a range of nuts, seeds and fruit; vitamins and supplements; beauty items and other health foods.

The Courier reported in December how Lister Horsfall had moved out of its Woolshops store and into its revamped and extended premises at Corn Market.

Elsewhere in Woolshops, Clintons has announced it is closing on Saturday, April 19, with “everything must go” signs appearing in the windows.

