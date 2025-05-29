New signs at Brighouse bakery Lottie Shaw's as part of rebrand amid national growth plans

New signs have gone up at Lottie Shaw’s in Brighouse following a rebrand.

The Brighouse-based craft bakery, best known for its traditional Yorkshire Parkin and sweet treats, has launched a full brand refresh as it eyes national expansion.

The rebrand includes an updated logo with a new gold colourway and the addition of the tagline “Lottie Shaw’s of Yorkshire, est. 1912” as a nod to the brand’s heritage.

New sign at Lottie Shaw’s bakery in Brighouse. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

New colourways have been introduced in borders and flashes too, to define and signpost each flavour variant, providing consistency throughout the product portfolio. The changes reflect the bakery’s commitment to preserving its local legacy, while modernising its appeal to attract new customers across the UK.

Recently acquired by Hull-based Jacksons Bakery, part of the William Jackson Food Group, Lottie Shaw’s continues to run independently from its purpose-built bakery in Brighouse, maintaining its family ethos, lovingly baking traditional recipes that date back more than a century.

Helena Wright, Marketing and NPD Director at Jacksons Bakery, said: “Lottie Shaw’s is a much-loved Yorkshire brand with deep roots in the region, and we have big plans to grow its national footprint, whilst continuing to nurture its local roots.

"Extensive consumer research confirmed that Lottie Shaw’s Yorkshire identity is a key marker of quality and provenance, and we’re proud that it sits at the heart of our refreshed branding.”

The updated branding is being rolled out across the full product portfolio, including biscuits, flapjacks, millionaire’s shortbread, and Lottie Shaw’s signature Yorkshire Parkin.

The new look is taking centre stage at the bakery too, with new signage inside and out, and updated décor in the bakery reception and meeting rooms.

Helena Wright added: “The refreshed look helps us speak clearly to consumers, and the new colour-coded packaging allows them to navigate the range more easily. It also gives us a strong platform for innovation as we expand.”

Founded in 1912 by Lottie Shaw’s great aunts, the business has remained true to its family values. Despite its growth, the business remains in Brighouse using family recipes passed down through generations.

Lottie Shaw’s products are available online and through select wholesale partners.